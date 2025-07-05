Gil (lat) may be ready to start a minor-league rehab assignment next week, per MLB.com.

Gil threw a live bullpen Thursday, and his next step could be to pitch in a minor-league contest. The right-hander hasn't logged any game action at all this season, as he was diagnosed with a high-grade right lat strain early in spring training. Gil is expected to be built up to 45-to-50 pitches at this point, so he'll likely need to make several rehab starts before he's ready to join New York's rotation.