Gil didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Astros, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

It was a much better performance from Gil than in his season debut last Sunday, as Gil racked up 36 called or swinging strikes among his 91 pitches (60 total strikes). He left the mound with the Yankees holding a 4-2 lead, but Camilo Doval and David Bednar combined to blow another save. Gil will look for his first victory of 2025 in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in St. Louis.