Gil (lat) tossed 3.1 innings Friday in a rehab appearance with Double-A Somerset, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

As in his first rehab outing, Gil completed exactly 3.1 frames, though he upped his pitch count from 50 to 57. While he's allowed two homers over 6.2 innings in his pair of minor-league outings so far, the right-hander has also flashed dominant stuff with 13 punchouts. Per MLB.com, Gil is next scheduled to pitch July 23 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he's slated to work up to 65 pitches in that start. If that goes well, Gil could be activated shortly thereafter.