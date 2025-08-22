Gil allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision Thursday versus the Red Sox.

Gil continues to walk too many batters, with the five free passes issued Thursday marking a season high. He was once again able to avoid getting hurt by the high number of baserunners, but his pitch count got up early and he was done at 93 pitches (52 strikes). For the season, Gil has a mediocre 4.26 ERA, but it could be worse given his 1.68 WHIP and 17:13 K:BB through 19 innings over four starts. The right-hander's next start is projected to be a favorable home matchup versus the Nationals.