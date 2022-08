Gil (elbow) was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The 24-year-old was already on the injured list with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May, and the Yankees called him up to move him to the 60-day IL and free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Gil won't return this year and will also be sidelined for at minimum the first half of the 2023 campaign.