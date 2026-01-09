Gil and the Yankees agreed to a one-year, $2.16 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

This was Gil's first year of arbitration eligibility, and he's set to nearly triple his salary from 2025. He was sidelined for much of last season due to a lat strain, though he made 11 starts across the final two months of the campaign and should have a role in the rotation to begin the 2026 season.