Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Gil (lat) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Sunday.

Boone did not reveal which affiliate Gil will be assigned to, but the right-hander has been facing hitters and is ready to take the next step. Gil will be built up as a starter, and the expectation is that, if all goes well, he will rejoin the Yankees' rotation before the end of July. The 27-year-old has been out all season with a right lat strain.