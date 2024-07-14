Gil (10-5) earned the win against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Gil allowed a run in the fourth but was otherwise fantastic, finishing with two perfect innings and departing with a 6-1 lead. The righty generated 15 swinging strikes and will head into the All-Star break with some momentum after yielding just two runs over his past two outings. On the season, he owns a 3.17 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 118:49 K:BB across 102.1 innings