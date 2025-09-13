Gil (4-1) earned the win Friday against Boston after pitching six scoreless, no-hit innings and allowing four walks while collecting four strikeouts.

After missing the entire first half with a strained lat, Gil saved his best performance of the year for a late-season rivalry matchup against the Red Sox. A high pitch count forced him to come out of the game despite his no-hit bid, but not before he extended his streak of allowing two runs or less across at least five innings to seven starts. The 27-year-old owns a 1.89 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 38 frames in that span and will aim to keep things rolling in Minnesota next week.