Fried (7-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and struck out three without walking a batter over five-plus innings Friday, taking the loss versus the Dodgers.

Fried entered the sixth inning up 5-2, but he yielded a second solo home run to Shohei Ohtani and wasn't able to recover. Jonathan Loaisiga and Tim Hill failed to stop the bleeding, and the Yankees didn't muster a response later in the game, leaving Fried with an ugly first loss of the campaign. This is the second time he's given up six runs this year, but the first was in his season debut, and only two of them were earned in that outing. Despite Friday's performance, Fried still has a 1.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 70:16 K:BB through 75 innings over 12 starts this season. The southpaw will look to get back on track at home versus the Guardians next week.