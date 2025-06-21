Fried did not factor into the decision in Friday's loss to the Orioles, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out seven in six innings. He did not issue a walk.

Fried faced a bases-loaded situation in the first inning, but he was able to limit the damage to a two-run single from former Yankee Gary Sanchez. Fried proceeded to retire 13 of the next 15 batters before yielding another run in the sixth, but the 31-year-old southpaw still managed to come away with his 12th quality start of the season. He has struck out at least seven batters in five of his last seven outings, and his 2.05 ERA and 0.96 WHIP (across 101 innings) rank third and eighth, respectively, among qualified starters in the majors this season. Fried is slated to make his next start on the road against the Reds next week.