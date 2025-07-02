Fried came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 12-5 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The southpaw had little trouble blanking Toronto through three frames, but Fried served up two homers in the fourth, including a three-run shot by Andres Gimenez that put the Yankees in a 4-2 hole. It's only the second time this season Fried's been tagged for multiple homers in the same start -- a May 30 outing which was also the only other time he allowed more than three earned runs. He'll take a 2.13 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 106:23 K:BB through 114 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road this weekend against the Mets.