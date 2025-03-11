Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk Monday in a Grapefruit League win over Detroit.
The Yankees tagged Tigers starter Kenta Maeda for three first-inning homers Monday, with Goldschmidt's long ball being the second of the trio. It was the veteran slugger's second home run this spring, and he's slashing .250/.280/.542 with 10 strikeouts over nine games. Goldschmidt is slated to take over as New York's primary first baseman after signing with the organization in December.
