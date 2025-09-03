Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Goldschmidt will remain on the bench for the Yankees' third consecutive matchup with a right-handed pitcher while manager Aaron Boone goes with Ben Rice at first base. Rice should continue to draw the bulk of the starts at the position against righties while Goldschmidt has produced a lowly .267 wOBA in those matchups for the season.