Goldschmidt was removed from Monday's Grapefruit League contest against the Blue Jays due to a sore back, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Goldschmidt said he's been battling through the injury for a few days. He went 0-for-1 with a walk before exiting. Goldschmidt expressed no concern that the injury might affect his Opening Day availability, so consider him day-to-day. He's produced a 1.077 OPS with three home runs so far this spring.