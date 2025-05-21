Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Goldschmidt will get a day off after starting in the last four contests and 10 of the past 11 tilts. Ben Rice will hold down first base and bat second for the Yankees.
