Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto.
It's Goldschmidt's turn for a day off after he had started each of the previous three contests. Ben Rice will cover first base and bat sixth for the Yankees.
