Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that he expects Goldschmidt (back) to return to the lineup Thursday or Friday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Goldschmidt had to depart Monday's Grapefruit League contest against the Blue Jays due to a sore back, which is an injury he'd been battling through for a few days. As long as the veteran first baseman avoids a setback, there's no worry about his Opening Day readiness.