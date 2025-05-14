Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Seattle.
It's a rare day off for Goldschmidt, who had started each of the previous six contests. The Yankees are going with Ben Rice at first base and Aaron Judge at designated hitter in the series finale.
More News
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Knocks three doubles Sunday•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes yard in Friday's win•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Smacks another home run•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Blasts solo homer Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Breather in Game 2•