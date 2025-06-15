Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Heading to bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Goldschmidt will receive Sunday off after a run of 16 consecutive starts, during which he posted a .194/.275/.339 slash line with three doubles and two homers. Ben Rice will step in at first base for the Yankees while Aaron Judge rests his legs as the designated hitter.
