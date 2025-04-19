Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with one run scored in Friday's 1-0 win over the Rays.

Goldschmidt was responsible for three of the Yankees' five hits Friday, and he was brought home in the second inning on a Trent Grisham RBI single for the game's only run. It was the fourth time this season that Goldschmidt logged three hits in a game, and he's started the year slashing .373/.415/.480 with 11 runs scored, one home run and six RBI across 83 plate appearances.