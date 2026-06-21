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Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers again Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to Cincinnati.

Goldschmidt logged New York's only extra-base hit in the defeat with a solo shot in the first inning. The veteran first baseman continues to roll, as the long ball was his fourth over his past seven games. Extending further, Goldschmidt has posted an impressive .326/.350/.579 slash line with seven home runs and 23 RBI over 22 contests since May 25, pushing his overall OPS up to .901 in what has been a rejuvenating season.

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