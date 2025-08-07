Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win against Texas.

Goldschmidt didn't start, as Ben Rice instead got a turn at first base. However, Goldschmidt was called upon to pinch hit in the seventh inning and came through with a solo shot to left field to provide what proved to be the winning run. The veteran slugger may be regaining his power stroke, as he has two homers and a double over his past three games spanning 10 plate appearances. Prior to that, Goldschmidt went without a long ball for 31 consecutive contests.