Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 9-6 win against Boston on Friday.

Goldschmidt's long ball was a 346-foot shot to right field in the sixth inning. It was his first home run (and just his second hit) so far this month; the veteran slugger has gone 2-for-18 with seven strikeouts and a stolen base through five June games. Goldschmidt is still slashing a productive .320/.376/.478 on the campaign, and he's added seven homers, 29 RBI, 40 runs and five thefts across 62 contests.