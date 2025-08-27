Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Goldschmidt had started in three of the Yankees' last four games -- twice against left-handers, once against a right-hander -- and went 5-for-13 with a pair of doubles during that stretch to bring his OPS up to .876 for August. Though he's performed well at the dish this month, Goldschmidt's season-long numbers versus right-handed pitching still leave much to be desired, so he may have to settle for a part-time role in those matchups. He'll cede first base to Ben Rice in the series finale while righty Cade Cavalli takes the hill for Washington.