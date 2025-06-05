default-cbs-image
Goldschmidt isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.

Goldschmidt will get a chance to regroup Thursday after going 0-for-7 with a walk and four strikeouts during the first two games of the series. Ben Rice will cover first base and bat second while the 37-year-old veteran rests.

