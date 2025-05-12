Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Goldschmidt scattered his three doubles to each area of the outfield but only came around to score in the second inning. He continues to have a renaissance season at the age of 37 after posting the worst offensive numbers of his career in 2024. Goldschmidt is now second in baseball with 17 multi-hit games and a .349 batting average, trailing only his teammate Aaron Judge in both.