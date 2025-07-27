Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Goldschmidt will be on the bench for the third time in the Yankees' last four matchups, this time against Zack Wheeler. For the season, Goldschmidt is slashing just .246/.292/.332 in 276 plate appearances against right-handed pitching, and he could continue to cede more starts in those matchups to Ben Rice, who has produced a 131 wRC+ versus righties.