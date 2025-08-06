Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: On bench for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Goldschmidt will get a breather after he went 3-for-8 with a solo home run, a double and three runs while picking up starts in the first two games of the series. Since the All-Star break, Goldschmidt is slashing just .224/.269/.347, and his struggles against right-handing pitching in particular throughout the season (66 wRC+ over 301 plate appearances) could eventually put him in danger of fading into a quasi-platoon with the left-handed-hitting Ben Rice, who will cover first base and bat second Wednesday.
