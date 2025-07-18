Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Sitting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Goldschmidt will get some extra rest coming out of the All-Star break, taking a seat for Friday's series opener. In his place, Cody Bellinger will play first base while Trent Grisham plays center field.
