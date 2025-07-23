Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

For the second day in a row, the right-handed-hitting Goldschmidt will give way to the left-handed-hitting Ben Rice at first base and head to the bench while the Blue Jays send another righty (Chris Bassitt) to the bump. Though the Yankees won't completely close the door on having Goldschmidt play versus righties, he may have to settle for more of a part-time role in those matchups since he's produced a weak .246/.290/.333 (75 wRC+) over 271 plate appearances against them so far this season.