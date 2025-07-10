Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Sitting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.
Goldschmidt will get a chance to rest his legs Thursday after going 6-for-13 with two RBI and four runs scored across his last three games. His absence will give Ben Rice an opportunity to start at first base while batting sixth.
