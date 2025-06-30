Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Ben Rice will get the nod at first base Monday while the Blue Jays send right-hander Max Scherzer to the hill. The Yankees aren't treating Goldschmidt as a pure platoon player, but his opportunities to play against right-handed pitching have been scaled back considerably following Giancarlo Stanton's return from the 60-day injured list June 16. Since that date, the Yankees have faced 11 right-handed starting pitchers, and Goldschmidt has been included in the lineup for six of those matchups. Both Goldschmidt (.273 wOBA) and Stanton (.299 wOBA) could be in danger of fading into part-time roles if the Yankees commit to open up steadier playing time for Rice (.379 wOBA) and Jasson Dominguez (.345 wOBA), both of whom have been far more effective against righties this season.