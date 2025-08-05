Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and three total runs scored in an extra-inning loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Goldschmidt led off the game with a 419-foot blast to left field. The long ball was his first since June 19 -- a span of 31 games. Goldschmidt batted just .212 with only six RBI during the long power drought, but he's continued to hold down a near-everyday role at first base of late, starting seven of the Yankees' past eight games.