Goldschmidt isn't in the starting lineup against St. Louis on Saturday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for the third straight game as he deals with a low-grade strain in his right knee. That said, he was able to appear as a defensive replacement at first base late Friday (though he didn't make a plate appearance), so he could be available off the bench again Saturday. Ben Rice is starting at first base in Goldschmidt's stead.