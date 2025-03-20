Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that the team hopes to have Goldschmidt (back) back in the lineup Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Goldschmidt will participate in baseball activities Thursday, and if he manages to get through everything without a problem, he'll return to the starting nine Friday against the Tigers. The veteran first baseman has been great in the Grapefruit League this spring, going 10-for-32 with three homers, 10 RBI and seven runs scored in 13 games.