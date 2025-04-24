Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Cleveland.

Goldschmidt has now hit safely in eight straight games, going 14-for-31 (.452) with a 1.030 OPS in that span. The veteran first baseman has gotten off to a blazing start with the Yankees, slashing .383/.433/.489 with a home run, 12 runs scored, nine RBI and a stolen base through his first 104 plate appearances.