Vasquez won't start Wednesday's game against the White Sox after the game was postponed due to poor air quality in New York on account of smoke.

The Yankees planned to call up Vasquez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a spot start Wednesday, but wildfires in Canada have brought hazardous air to parts of the upper East Coast. The game will be made up as a twin bill Thursday, with Vasquez set to be called up to start Game 2. Luis Severino will get the ball for the Yankees in Game 1.