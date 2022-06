Weber signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Wednesday and will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

The veteran right-hander recently elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Yankees, but he's quickly back with the organization. Weber allowed one earned run over 3.2 frames during his lone big-league outing of the season, but he has a 2.95 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB over 21.1 innings at the Triple-A level.