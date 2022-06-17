Weber was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Thursday.
The right-hander's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday after Luis Severino (illness) was scratched from his scheduled start. Weber was relatively effective as a bulk reliever during Thursday's game against the Rays, as he allowed a run on two hits and no walks while striking out one in 3.2 innings. However, he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Severino was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list following Thursday's matchup.