The Yankees selected Weber's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
He'll be joining the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster as a replacement for Luis Severino, who was scratched ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Rays and placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Clarke Schmidt is getting the spot start in Severino's stead, but because he hasn't worked more than 3.1 innings in any of his appearances in the majors or minors this season, he may not be able to work deep into the outing. With that in mind, Weber -- who covered 4.2 innings in his most recent outing for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 9 -- could end up serving as a primary pitcher behind Schmidt.