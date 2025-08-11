Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Yarbrough (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the Yankees signed off on Yarbrough beginning a rehab assignment after he threw two simulated innings of live batting practice Monday without issue. Yarbrough has been sidelined since late June with a right oblique strain, and he'll likely be in line for a longer buildup as he aims to regain stamina following his extended absence. The Yankees are likely to have Yarbrough get stretched out for a starting role during his rehab program, though it's unclear if the southpaw will have a rotation spot waiting for him once he's activated from the 15-day injured list.