The Yankees signed Hill to a one-year contract Thursday.

Hill was cut loose by the White Sox earlier this week after collecting a 5.87 ERA and 13:10 K:BB over 23 innings. He wasn't out of a job long, however, and will go directly onto the Yankees' major-league roster. Hill has had a rough two-year stretch, but he's been an effective reliever in the past, and the Yankees will see if the 34-year-old has more in the tank.