The Yankees activated Grisham (personal) from the paternity list Thursday.
Grisham missed the entirety of the Yankees' three-game set in Cleveland earlier this week but will be back for their weekend series at home against the Blue Jays. He's been a pleasant surprise offensively in 2025, collecting a 1.093 OPS with six home runs in his first 20 games.
