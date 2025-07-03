default-cbs-image
Grisham (hamstring) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays.

Grisham didn't start the previous two contests after left hamstring tightness forced him from Monday's series opener. However, he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Thursday's series finale as the Yankees try to avoid being swept.

