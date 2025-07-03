Yankees' Trent Grisham: Back in lineup Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grisham (hamstring) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays.
Grisham didn't start the previous two contests after left hamstring tightness forced him from Monday's series opener. However, he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Thursday's series finale as the Yankees try to avoid being swept.
More News
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Not going on injured list yet•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Likely headed to injured list•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Exits early Monday•