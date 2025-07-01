Grisham (hamstring) exited Monday's contest against Toronto due to left hamstring tightness, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Grisham likely suffered the injury while on base in the fourth inning after he led off the frame with a single. The outfielder can be considered day-to-day for the time being until the Yankees release any further information on his status. In the meantime, Jasson Dominguez took over in center field Monday, and he'd stand to fill that role in Grisham's place moving forward if Grisham is sidelined for any additional action.