Grisham (undisclosed) exited Monday's contest against the Blue Jays in the bottom of the fifth inning, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Grisham was replaced in center field by Jasson Dominguez to open the bottom of the fifth, and it's unclear what forced Grisham to leave the game. The outfielder finished his day 1-for-2 with a single and run scored, potentially suffering an injury on a pick-off attempt by Max Scherzer in the top of the fourth.