Yankees' Trent Grisham: Expected to miss multiple weeks

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that he expects Grisham (hamstring) to be sidelined for "a few weeks."

Grisham was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right hamstring strain. He was scheduled for an MRI on Monday, and while Boone didn't reveal the results of that imaging, the skipper did offer a rough timetable for Grisham's return to action. Spencer Jones and Cody Bellinger have each netted one start in center field since Grisham was hurt.