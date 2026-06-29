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Yankees' Trent Grisham: Eyeing return Wednesday or Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Grisham (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday or Friday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Grisham has been shelved for the last two-plus weeks with a strained right hamstring. Boone intimated that Grisham will play in a rehab game Tuesday, though the skipper didn't divulge where it would take place. Barring a setback, Grisham will rejoin the active roster either for the series finale against the Tigers on Wednesday or the series opener versus the Twins on Friday.

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