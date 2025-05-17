Now Playing

Grisham isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Grisham will get a chance to rest Saturday after making four consecutive starts, during which he went 5-for-18 with two home runs. While he sits, Jasson Dominguez, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge will start across the Yankees' outfield with Ben Rice as the DH.

