Grisham isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Grisham will get a chance to rest Saturday after making four consecutive starts, during which he went 5-for-18 with two home runs. While he sits, Jasson Dominguez, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge will start across the Yankees' outfield with Ben Rice as the DH.
